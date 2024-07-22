Northern Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,061,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,729,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

