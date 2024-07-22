NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $269.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

