NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.210-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.21-3.63 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $14.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.