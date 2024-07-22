Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 412,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,740,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $630.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
