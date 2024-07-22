Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 412,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,740,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $630.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.