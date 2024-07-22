Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.43

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 115919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $594.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.47.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.