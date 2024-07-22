Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.75. 1,727,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.