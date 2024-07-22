Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 728 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,421,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.54. 351,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

