Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 9,021 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.19. 235,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,550. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.71 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

