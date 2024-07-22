Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.96 on Monday, reaching $644.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,531. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.84.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

