Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.44. The company had a trading volume of 600,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $194.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

