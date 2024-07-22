Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AES were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 543,464 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AES by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in AES by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

AES stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,049,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

