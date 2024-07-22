Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.12 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.97. 814,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,690. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.