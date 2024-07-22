Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.45 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.