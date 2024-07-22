Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.45 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
