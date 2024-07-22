Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.55 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.10. 1,148,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average of $192.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

