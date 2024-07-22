Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,432. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

