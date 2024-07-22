Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.26. 912,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,285. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $170.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

