Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 861,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,404. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

