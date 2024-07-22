Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,334 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. 477,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,996. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

