Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $415,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

EBAY traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. 3,406,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

