Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 240,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

