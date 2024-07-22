Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,888 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,768. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

