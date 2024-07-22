Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,567 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.46. 1,640,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

