Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,417 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day moving average is $262.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

