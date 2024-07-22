Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 14,308 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 73,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTS stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $199.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,170. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

