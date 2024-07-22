Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 35,807 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 2,476,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

