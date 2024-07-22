Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 537 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,081,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,069.74. The stock had a trading volume of 273,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,138. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $721.51 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,025.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,067.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.