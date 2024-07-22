Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $503,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $28.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,372.62. 109,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,426.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,309.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

