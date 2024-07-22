Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 28.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 439,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $128,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.8 %

BEPC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.83. 815,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

