OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $823,250.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,408,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,238,710.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OPK opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OPKO Health by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.