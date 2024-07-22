Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPRT

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.