Oppenheimer Raises Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $120.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $110.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,903,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,613,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

