Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 226,072 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,072 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $36,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.70. 651,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

