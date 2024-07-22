Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,813 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

