Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267,321 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,413. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

