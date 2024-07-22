Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,145 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.15. 1,435,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

