Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,001,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,260. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.