Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $17.95 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.39. 51,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $937.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

