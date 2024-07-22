Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,433. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $491.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.40 and a 200-day moving average of $435.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Company Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

