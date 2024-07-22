Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $38.21 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AMLP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 1,421,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.