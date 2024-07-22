Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,680 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. 1,253,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,048. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

