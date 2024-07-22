Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,417 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.44. 153,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,955. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

