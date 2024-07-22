Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,758 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 946,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 343,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 359,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 298,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 227,381 shares during the last quarter.

POCT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. 19,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $628.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

