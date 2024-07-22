Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $58,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Blackstone by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.15. 2,711,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $142.04.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

