Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,910 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.86% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $70,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FV traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $57.67. 83,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,018. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
