Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 131,763 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 131,763 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 333,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after acquiring an additional 298,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

