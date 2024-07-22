Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 134,489 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,489 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

