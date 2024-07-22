Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 169,913 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,913 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $44,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $58.16 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 974,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

