Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 343,543 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343,543 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.11. 5,644,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

