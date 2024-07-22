Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 481,882 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,882 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $54,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VXF traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,822. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $181.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

