Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,416 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 640.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.74. 38,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $826.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

